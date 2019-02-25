Appeal for dash-cam footage after three off-road bikes seized in St Helens

Police are appealing for witnesses after three off road motorcycles were seized in St Helens yesterday, Sunday, February 24.



A number of off-road bikes were seen being ridden dangerously through red traffic lights and performing stunts along the East Lancashire Road between Kirkby and St Helens.

Officers intercepted a number of bikes at the junction of Liverpool Road and the East Lancashire Road, near Haydock, at 12.30pm. All bikes were seized and a 20 year-old male was spoken to at the scene. An investigation is currently under way.

Sergeant Dave Yorke from the Matrix Roads Policing Unit said: “We won’t tolerate the criminal and antisocial use of motorcycles in Merseyside which causes misery to other road users and members of the public and we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who is responsible for such offences.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the bikes pictured being ridden along the East Lancashire Road yesterday or anyone who may have captured anything on dash-cam footage to contact us as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information, dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to call our Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 19100073068.