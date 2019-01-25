Appeal following suspected arson attack at Rainford church

Merseyside Police are appealing for information following a suspected arson in Rainford.

Emergency services were called by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service at about 10.40am this morning (Friday, Jan 25) to All Saints Church, on Church Road to a report they had extinguished a small fire inside the church.

The fire caused damage to the floor and ceiling in the vestry. No-one was hurt during the incident.

A window at the church was also found to have been smashed.

A joint MFRS and police investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire but it is suspected to be deliberate ignition.

The scene has been cordoned off for examination and house-to-house enquiries are underway.

Detective Inspector Steve Ball said: "I am sure the people of Rainford will be shocked to discover the church, such a valued resource and focal point for the community, has been targeted in this way.

"It defies belief that the offender or offenders have so mindlessly vandalised a place of worship, causing damage that will take time and money to repair. I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us so we can find those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100025104 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.