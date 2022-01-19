Appeal following attempted phone theft from young girl in St Helens

Officers received a report of a male who tried to grab a mobile phone from a 15-year-old female on Red Rocks Lane, Eccleston

At around 5.25pm officers received a report of a male who tried to grab a mobile phone from a 15-year-old female on Red Rocks Lane, Eccleston.

The victim managed to run away with her phone towards Holme Road and get help. She was uninjured but left very distressed by the incident.

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been carried out by officers in the area.

The offender is described as white male, between 18-20 years, 5ft 9in tall, medium build and chubby face with mousy brown hair.

Jackie Guinness, Detective Inspector for St Helens, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim and thankfully she was uninjured when the offender tried to grab the mobile phone. We are carrying out a number of CCTV and witness enquiries in the area.

“As Red Rocks is a rural footpath we are keen to hear from residents in the locality who may have captured something suspicious on their doorbell recording or CCTV footage which may be of valuable evidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, quoting reference 22000016186.