14-year-old becomes seventh person arrested in connection with shooting incident

Detectives investigating a shooting in Prescot last month have arrested a seventh person in connection with the offence.



At around 4.50pm on Monday, January 20, a 17-year-old male was shot and injured in the abdomen in Station Road.

A 14-year-old from Huyton was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) on suspicion of attempted murder and been taken to a police station for questioning. He has now been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Sabi Kaur from our Firearms Investigation Team said: “A total of seven people have now been arrested in connection with this serious incident, three of whom have been charged. This is pleasing but the investigation continues regardless.

“I want to assure people in the community that we’ll continue to act on all information provided on this and any other firearms incident across Merseyside.

"Keep supporting what we are doing and you will see the difference where you live, with suspects apprehended, groups disrupted and weapons seized.”

All three males previously charged have been charged with attempted murder; Section 18 grievous bodily with intent; possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place; possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, February 24.

Anyone with information on gun crime or where guns are being stored can contact police y via @MerPolCC, by calling 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously with reference 20000043257.