A fourth male has been charged in connection with a shooting in Prescot.



A 13-year-old from Huyton has been charged with attempted murder, section 18 assault, possession of firearm and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and is to appear at Merseyside Youth Remand Court today, Thursday, January 30

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref 20000043257 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.