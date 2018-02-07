Creative writing competition launched

Calling all children and young people from St Helens! Get your pens or computers at the ready; because St Helens Library Service’s creative writing competition is back.

Now in its fourth year, the competition – which is sponsored by Newton Rotary Club and West Lancashire Freemasons – requires budding writers, who either live or go to school in the borough, to produce a short story of no more than 500 words using one of six story-starters found in the entry form.

With this year marking not only the borough’s 150th anniversary, but also 100 years on since the end of World War One, why not remember the sacrifices made by our local men, women and even animals, by choosing a story starter highlighted with a poppy.

Prizes will be awarded for both primary and secondary school categories.

1st Prize: £35 book token & £75 worth of books for your school library

2nd Prize: £25 book token & £60 worth of books for your school library

3rd Prize: £15 book token & £40 worth of books for your school library

Sharing her words of encouragement in a bid to beat last year’s impressive total of 337 entries, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure Services and Libraries, Councillor Sue Murphy, said:

“Last year, we received an overwhelming number of entries for our creative writing competition and it was difficult to choose six winning pieces, given some of the exceptional work submitted.

“Creative writing is a fascinating subject, so I’d challenge even more children and young people to enter this year to show off their imaginative side which could end up bagging them a fantastic prize in the process.”

Entry forms will be available to collect from any library in St Helens from Thursday 1 February, and can be downloaded by visiting http://bit.ly/SuperWriters

The deadline for entries is Saturday 17 March 2018 and can be returned to any St Helens library, the Schools Library Service, or by email to: karenthornburn@sthelens.gov.uk.

Please make sure your entries are clearly marked with your name, age, address and school.