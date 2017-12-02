Countdown is on to Johnny Vegas’ pantomime

The countdown is on to Regal Entertainments’ magical Christmas pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It is now just two weeks until the glittering production, boasting a starry cast, comes to St Helens Theatre Royal which opens on Saturday 2 December and runs until Sunday 7 January.

Wild at Heart and Coronation Street’s Lucy-Jo Hudson stars as the eponymous heroine, Snow White. She recently competed in the ITV show Dance, Dance, Dance reaching the final, and won Villain of the Year at the 2017 British Soap Awards for her performance in BBC1 soap Doctors.

Revealing who is the fairest of them all, comedy favourite and St Helens’ own Johnny Vegas will appear via video projection as the face and voice of the magic mirror.

Meanwhile LIPA graduate Jack Rigby, who appeared in the Theatre Royal’s 2015 panto, Cinderella, is back on stage breaking hearts as the handsome Prince.

Richard Hazlewood also returns after proving a big hit in the St Helens’ Easter panto Beauty and the Beast. This time he is Herman the Henchman, while providing lots of jovial hilarity will be Lewis Devine as Muddles.

St Helens Theatre Royal resident Dame Si Foster returns to take on the role of the Wicked Queen.

And completing the all-star cast is the addition of seven real-life dwarfs, including mother and son Harry Potter actors Josh Bennett and Sarah Bennett, Danny Blackner who appeared in box office hits Star Wars VI - Return of The Jedi, Labyrinth and Muppet Treasure Island, Lucy Blenkiron, Jay Lusted who appeared in the BBC One Wales documentary Born Small: The Wedding, Charlotte Lyons, and finally, Peter Sunter.

In addition to the magic of Johnny Vegas’s mirror apparition, this year, for the first time ever at the Theatre Royal, sees the introduction of a 3-D interactive scene. The action will jump right off the stage and is guaranteed to leave audiences amazed.

With real life dwarfs, magic mirrors, wicked queens and poisoned apples aplenty, you can expect all the slapstick comedy capers you have come to know and love from all Regal Entertainments’ pantos.

So be sure to book early and enjoy one the world’s best fairy tale classics this festive season.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: “Christmas is always a magical time of year for us at St Helens Theatre Royal, and Snow White really is the fairest panto of them all.

“We’ve got a great cast, brilliant costumes and sets, and we’re really excited about the addition of the 3-D scene. Let it Snow, let it Snow, let it Snow White!”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs from Saturday, 2 December 2017 – Sunday 7 January 2018 and tickets are on sale now! Be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

LISTING DETAILS

Regal Entertainments Ltd Present: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Dates: Sat 2 Dec 2017 – Sun 7 Jan 2018

Times: Various

Tickets: From £11