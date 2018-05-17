Countdown is on to festival season

Festival season is about to descend on Prescot, with a line-up of culture and entertainment culminating in the 10-day Prescot Festival Of Music And The Arts.



Now in its 14th year, the festival makes an array of events - from art and poetry to jazz and classical music - accessible to everyone at affordable prices.

Other news: Campaigners' outrage at St Helens councillor's new role



This year’s programme opens on Friday, June 15 with a journey through the history of swing with Swingshift Big Band.

But before then, the historic market town will step back in time with the Elizabethan Fayre on Saturday, June 2. Fun, food and live entertainment for all ages take place in the town centre between 11am and 4pm, with Pop-up Shakespeare, courtesy of MATE Productions, at 3pm.

The following week sees pirates invade Prescot, as Jim Hawkins, Long John Silver, Captain Flint and friends launch a swashbuckling adventure on the high seas, in MATE Productions’ imaginative staging of Treasure Island in Prescot’s Woodland Theatre.

Then the month of culture ends with 10 days of arts and music, courtesy of the Prescot Festival, from Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 24.

Taking place mostly in and around the 17th-century Prescot Parish Church, the Prescot Festival features acts such as Wingates Brass Band, musical theatre company BOST and Maghull Wind Orchestra, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Tickets for all festival events are now on sale at Poco Coffee, at 30 Eccleston Street in Prescot, or online at www.prescotfestival.co.uk.