Councillor's 'great service and dedication' recognised as she receives MBE

A councillor has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year honours list for her services to local government.



Coun Linda Maloney has represented the residents of Blackbrook on St Helens Council since 1994 and has been a champion for women's equality within her ward, on the council and beyond.



She has been active in many local groups and tenants' and residents' associations, as well as a school governor.



Coun Maloney, who lives in Haydock, saw her tireless campaigning lead to Blackbrook being relieved of much of its traffic congestion with the development of a local by-pass, Stanley Bank Way.



She has held a number of positions on the council, including serving as a deputy mayor, cabinet member, committee chairman and both deputy and chief whip.

Within her constituency she has held many voluntary positions, including women’s officer, vice-chairman, treasurer and election agent.



Council leader Derek Long said: "This award recognises decades of Linda's great service and dedication to the people of St Helens."



Coun Maloney spent 12 years on Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority and in 2012 was appointed as its first female vice-chairman. She helped the authority move forward in difficult and challenging times of financial restraint.



Before serving on the fire authority, she helped to oversee the transfer of St Helens Council's housing stock to Helena Homes and served on its board as a council champion for many years, ensuring that voices of tenants were heard at the highest level.



Coun Maloney has been married to her husband Michael since 1995.

