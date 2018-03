A senior councillor has moved on from her town centre ward.

Coun Lisa Preston will not contest the seat for Labour at May’s local election.

Instead she will stand for the party in Bold.

The reason for the move it unclear.

Council leader Barrie Grunewald said: “Lots of people move for different reasons.

“We are a democratic party and Coun Preston chose to move as is her right.

“I know she will be an excellent councillor for Bold and will fight the seat hard.”