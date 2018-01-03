Council tax hike of 5.99 per cent proposed

Council taxpayers in St Helens can look forward to a near six per cent hike in their bills this April.

Under a three-year financial plan, councillors are being asked to endorse a 5.99 per cent increase, for St Helens Council's portion of the charge, when the cabinet meets next Wednesday.

Last year it was confirmed that local authorities could impose a three per cent council tax increase, without the need for a local referendum.

And town halls are also permitted to impose an additional three per cent levy to cover rising health and social care costs.

Those living in the likes of Billinge, Bold, Eccleston, Rainford, Rainhill, Seneley Green and Windle can expect slightly higher bills, with the usual precepts being imposed for parished areas.

Some of the major elements of the council's capital programme, for 2018-19, include £5.2m for the redevelopment of Windle Island junction, £3.3m for the A570 linkway, £2m for improved access to Haydock Industrial Estate and £840,000 towards the A49 to junction 22 link road scheme.

Proposals are also in place for £1.3m for more efficient street lighting, £700,000 on new council vehicles, £130,000 for phase four of the St Helens Linkway initiative and a series of roof repairs to schools.