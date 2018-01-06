Council: Smoking kills someone everyone day in St Helens

St Helens Council and Smokefree St Helens are backing Public Health England’s new TV advert campaign which highlights the dangers of tar in cigarettes.

The latest campaign shows how poisons from tar in cigarettes enter the bloodstream, spreading around the body within seconds and causing damage to major organs.

To help explain the ongoing internal harm being caused, a group of seven lifelong smokers - declare their intention to quit in January after seeing the results of a lab demonstration.

The test results show how their smoking has led to elevated levels of cadmium (a metal used in batteries), cancer-causing nitrosamines and carbon monoxide in their blood.

These toxic substances are amongst over 4,000 chemicals released into the body with each cigarette smoked, including more than 70 known cancer-causing compounds.

In the new film that supports the TV advert, Dr Dawn Harper, GP from Gloucester, explains the results of the tests to the smokers and how the quality of their blood would start to improve when they quit – ridding them of harmful poisons which cause major damage to the body. Dr Dawn advises the smokers that there are many ways to quit, including free proven support from NHS Smokefree.

Sue Forster, Director of Public Health for St Helens Council said: “Smoking is a deadly habit. On average it kills a person every day in St Helens.

“Across the North West, 214 people are admitted to hospital due to smoking every day.

“The new TV ad shows how every cigarette sends a flood of poisonous chemicals through the bloodstream in seconds. We are urging every smoker in St Helens to take advantage of the free Smokefree support and quit for good this New Year.”

Local quit hero Sarah Hudson says: “I would always say I will quit smoking tomorrow, until my teeth became yellowed and I was struggling for breath. I knew this had to stop.

“With the help of the Smokefree Team I have never looked back. I am two months smokefree using nicotine replacement patches and spray. This was the perfect combination for me and helped me to quit.

“The first few days were the hardest, but my advice is stay focused and keep looking forward. The help I have received has been amazing.”

Dr Dawn Harper, GP and medical journalist said: “I see the damaging effects of smoking in my surgery almost every day. Tar from cigarettes causes damage to major organs, the bones and increases your risk of a range of cancers and diseases.

“But, the good news is that no matter how long you’ve smoked, quitting can reduce your chances of developing cancer, heart and lung disease and other serious smoking related illnesses. Some of the benefits are almost immediate, with improved energy and breathing within a matter of days.

“I know how difficult it is to stop but the important thing is to commit to trying again, no matter how many times you might have tried and failed in the past – it’s never too late.”

Smokefree St Helens stop smoking service provides motivation, information and support for smokers who want to stop. For more information visit the Smokefree website www.readytostopsmoking.co.uk

Telephone number: 01744 586247