Council shortlisted for healthy living award

St Helens Council’s Healthy Living Team has been shortlisted for an award in the Public Health category at the 2018 LGC Awards.

The awards, run by Local Government Chronicle, are the biggest and most prestigious awards ceremony for the local government sector.

The Healthy Living Team has been shortlisted for their Oral Health service delivery, working together with services across the council and beyond to improve oral health.

The Oral Health staff provide training and resources to schools, nurseries, health visitors, care homes and other agencies, to spread key oral health messages across the borough.

Earlier this year, the Healthy Living Team’s Oral Health staff were presented with the National Patrons Prize Award from the National Oral Health Promotion Group for their work on promoting oral health in St Helens.

Councillor Gill Neal, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing said, “It’s fantastic news that our Healthy Living Oral Health Team have been nominated for an LGC Award. It’s great to see our staff being recognised at a national level for their hard work and dedication to improving the lives of people in St Helens and in this case, for promoting good oral health to everybody, by working with services to spread best practice and key oral health messages. Good luck to the team!”

Nearly 100 organisations have been shortlisted as finalists in the coveted awards, which recognise the best of local government innovation and service delivery.

The high quality of this year’s entries demonstrates local government’s enthusiasm to innovate in an era in which councils’ budgets have been cut. The awards seek to identify and recognise local government’s greatest innovators, whose achievements are often under reported.

With budgets at the forefront of priorities, it is even more important this year to shine a spotlight on the achievements of those councils whose pioneering best practice can inspire other councils to improve services.

LGC editor Nick Golding said: “To be shortlisted for an LGC Award shows a council service is among the country’s most innovative, and doing the most to support the needs of local residents as councils face continuing budget cuts. We should salute the council officers and councillors doing the most to ensure our vital public services thrive in the era of austerity.”

Winners will be announced on 21 March 2018 at Grosvenor House on London’s Park Lane which will be attended by 1,100 people from local government and its partner organisations.

For healthy lifestyle information and advice, call the Healthy Living Team on 0300 300 0103, email HIT@sthelens.gov.uk or visit http://www.healthysthelens.co.uk