Council's warning over rogue scrap metal traders

St Helens Council has issued a plea to residents looking to have scrap metal items collected to always check the credentials of those collecting their waste.



The call comes following reports of potentially unlicensed traders operating in the borough, driving round in a variety of vehicles collecting scrap metal that has been left out.

Operating without a mobile scrap metal licence is illegal and an offence under the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013.

As a way of clamping down on unlicensed traders, the council is calling on the public to arrange collections with legitimate traders only; refrain from leaving scrap metal items outside of their property – and report any suspicious activity to the local authority.

Councillor Lynn Clarke, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for licensing and trading standards, said:

“It may be tempting to leave scrap metal waste outside a property or by the side of a road with the understanding that it will be swiftly taken away - but the reality is that there are rogue traders out there who could end up flytipping this waste and you too could be held accountable and prosecuted if we find out the waste is yours.

“It’s simply not worth taking this risk, so for peace of mind I would urge residents looking to use this type of service to contact a licensed scrap metal trader.

"Residents can also arrange to have bulky rubbish collected by the council by visiting www.sthelens.gov.uk/recycling-rubbish-waste/bulky-waste-collections”

'To check that a scrap dealer is licensed, please contact St Helens Council’s licensing team by calling 01744 676770 – or email generallicensing@sthelens.gov.uk

To apply for a scrap metal dealers licence – visit: www.sthelens.gov.uk/business/licensing/scrap-metal-dealers/