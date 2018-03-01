Council’s top earners’ salaries revealed

Town hall chiefs in St Helens have published the salary details of their top earners.

Chief executive Mike Palin is the local authority’s highest paid member of staff, taking home a salary of £142,812.

He is followed by Mike Wyatt, strategic director of people’s services, who has a pay packet of £135,000.

The deputy chief executive earns between £115,764 and £119,391 and the strategic director of place services earns between £107,205 and £114,513.

Senior assistant directors earn between £74,463 and £76,311 with assistant directors earning between £65,241 to £72,624.

Advisors and inspectors earn between £51,073 and £65,102.

Senior and principle education psychologists are paid between £48,21 and £58,081 while senior officers earn between £51,180 and £54,114.

The figures were published as part of the council’s Pay Policy Statement,

The lowest earner took home £15,375.