Council appoints new strategic director

Town hall chiefs have appointed a new strategic director to replace its long-serving deputy chief executive.

Cath Fogarty will start the role on June 1.

She will head up the council’s corporate services and is charged with providing strategic leadership across a range of services, including HR, finance, IT, and legal.

The former head of finance at St Helens Council has over 30 years’ local government experience having worked in a number of other North West local authorities, including Salford City Council as well as Wigan and Halton Borough Councils prior to joining St Helens in 2002 as an Assistant Treasurer, before becoming the Head of Finance in 2016.

Ms Fogarty is also a chartered accountant.

Council chief executive Mike Palin said: “This is an extremely important role within the council, and comes at a time of unprecedented challenges and demands.

“Cath is an outstanding candidate who brings with her a wealth of experience, and I am confident that with her background and expertise she will lead and develop our people, manage our finances, utilise technology and continually work to develop and improve the council as a business.

“Cath follows in the footsteps of Ian Roberts who leaves the role shortly after 41 years’ outstanding service, and I would like to take this opportunity to wish him well and thank him for all his hard work and dedication in ensuring the smooth, efficient and economic running of the council.”

Ms Fogarty added: “I am delighted to take up this role at a time when we are starting to see a number of new developments take shape across St Helens, and I am looking forward to playing a leading role in delivering on our ambition for the future of the borough.”

Ms Fogarty will fill the role vacated by Ian Roberts who is due to retire at the end of May after 41 years’ service.

Ian joined the council in 1977 as an apprentice accountant and rose through the ranks to hold the joint positions of deputy chief executive and strategic director for corporate services.

Ms Fogarty lives in Warrington with her husband and son.