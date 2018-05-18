Controversial St Helens councillor deactivates Twitter account

A councillor, who has been censured for a series of incendiary tweets, has deactivated his social media account, just days after being controversially appointed to a senior St Helens Council position.



Newton councillor Seve Gomez-Apron was named as the new chairman of the planning committee on Wednesday but is perhaps equally well-known for his use of social media.

But hundreds of messages posted from his Twitter account disappeared this week, before his profile was removed from the website on Friday.

He told the Reporter: "I’ve deactivated my Twitter for a bit. Always do when I’m busy and want some peace and quiet."

Coun Gomez-Aspron has faced criticism from residents for his use of social media and has previously been censured by the council.

In December the standards committee upheld 12 of 13 complaints made about the councillor, the majority about his use of social media, including one in which he sent a lewd aubergine emoji to one Twitter user.



And in 2015, he was ordered to write a letter of apology to a constituent after insulting her in an online message.

A number of campaign groups have voiced their unease at Coun Gomez-Aspron's appointment to his latest role.

And today the Rainford Action Group sent out a number of tweets to the Local Government Association, St Helens Council's chief executive Mike Palin and Andrew Gynne, shadow secretary of state for communities and local government, highlighting Coun Gomez-Aspron's previous social media antics.