Concerns grow for missing St Helens teenager last seen on Monday

Merseyside Police is becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a teenager who hasn't been seen since Monday.



Harpreet Singh Sherry, from Halewood, was last seen in Taylor Park, St Helens on Monday, 15 October at 6pm. He hasn’t been seen or been in contact since.



The 18-year-old is described as Asian, around 5ft 9in, of medium build with long black hair, tied up in a bun, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jumper with Mona Lisa on the front and a white cross on the back, black jeans and white trainers.

He is known to frequent Scagreen Avenue, Taylor Park and Croxteth Hall Lane.



Officers would urge Mr Sherry or anyone who has seen him since this afternoon, to contact @MerpolCC, 101 or @Missingpeople.