Concern over burglary spree

An appeal has been issued by police after a number of sneak-in burglaries in Golborne.

Neighbourhood officers have issued the alert after householders have been targeted by what appears to be organised gangs over the past few weeks.

While a victim innocently answers the door to one of the gang, and is distracted, three or four accomplices then run around to the rear of the house and break in through the back door, before escaping with various items of property.

Investigations into incidents in Edge Green Lane and Heath House Close are understood to be among those which have been launched.

A Leigh Police spokesman said: “A number of burglaries have taken place in the Golborne and Lowton areas in the last couple of weeks. A similar modus operandi has been used on each occasion.

“One male has been knocking on the front door, asking about doing a job on the property.

“This has been followed up by three or four males breaking in at the rear of the property.

“The males have been described as being white, in their mid to late 20s, all in dark clothing, wearing baseball caps.

“Can everyone be more vigilant and make sure your property is secure.”

Any witnesses to the break-ins are being asked to contact neighbourhood police on 101 or contact the free hotline Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.