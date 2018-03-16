Comedy duo bring literary tales to the life at the library

Comedic performers Laura Mugridge and Tom Adams are set to present Bookish in St Helens libraries, a unique collection of five brand new comedy shows inspired by popular books, as part of the award-winning Cultural Hubs arts-in-libraries programme.

Each performance is a blend of comedy, live original music, a quiz and stories of Tom and Laura’s experiences when finding out more about the books. Most importantly, there will be a live vote by audience members to decide which two books will be performed from a choice of The London A-Z; Ginger: My Story, the autobiography of Ginger Rogers; The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro; The Dairy Book of Family Cookery, and Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected.

This live performance takes place on Thursday 22 March at Newton-le-Willows Library at 2pm, and Billinge Library at 7pm.

Coun Sue Murphy, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure Services and Libraries, said: “Cultural Hubs is an exciting project that allows us to bring a fantastic range of arts events into our libraries.

“This unique and full of life performance is great for families, adults and teens and is overall a must-see performance.”

The show lasts 2 hours, tickets cost £6, (£5 for St Helens Library Card holders) or £3 for concessions. Book online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or call into any library in St Helens.

Cultural Hubs, the nationally-renowned arts-in-libraries programme, is delivered by St Helens Council’s Library Service and funded by The National Lottery distributed through Arts Council England.

The brand new programme is packed with events as exciting as they are diverse.

For more exciting events like this visit www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or pick up a brochure at any St Helens library.