College wins leadership and management status

St Helens College has successfully achieved Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) Approved Centre status to deliver ILM qualifications.

ILM are the leading provider of leadership and management qualifications in the UK and across Europe, a global leader in skills development.

St Helens College will offer leadership qualifications in Management, including a level 3 Diploma for Managers and a level five Diploma for Leaders and Managers, as well as delivering bespoke Leadership and Management training for employers.

Paul Mushrow, Head of Business, Professional and Logistics at St Helens College, said: “These ILM qualifications are a welcome addition, which complements our already impressive portfolio of business and professional qualifications at St Helens College.

“We went through a rigorous approval process to achieve ILM status and are delighted that we can now provide specialist leadership and management qualifications to meet the management development needs of individuals and employers.”

Julie Rowlett, ILM Business Development Manager North West, added: “We’re really pleased to welcome St Helens College on board as a centre. Their commitment to high standards and upskilling managers means they are excellently placed to use ILM’s work-based learning to deliver real impact to learners and organisations across the region.”

The delivery of ILM qualifications broadens the College’s already strong range of prestigious professional qualifications which includes Chartered Institute of Personnel Development, Association of Accounting Technicians, Chartered Management Institute and Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

To find out more about ILM courses on offer at St Helens College, please email enquire@sthelens.ac.uk