College's Class of 2018 returns to celebrate success

The brains behind a sixth form's outstanding A Level results returned to their old stomping ground to celebrate their success.



Last year’s Sixth Form Centre students at Rainhill High School delivered a 9 per cent rise in A*-C grades, making 2018 the fourth year in a row that results have risen and earning Rainhill the best-reported results in St Helens borough.

Best overall Class of 2018 award winner Emily Jones with Rainhill HS Executive Principal and Chair of Governors Sylvia Thomson

And they were all present at December’s annual A Level presentation evening, where Chair of Governors Sylvia Thomson paid tribute to the former students.

David Hemsley, Director of Sixth Form, said: “I was delighted to see all our students achieve such excellent results last year and embark on the next stage of their journey, and it was wonderful to see them return and to hear all about their new lives.

“I heard some lovely stories about their experiences at university or in apprenticeships, and it’s a real tribute to their own efforts alongside the personalised approach and first class teaching we offer at Rainhill.”

The winner of the Chair of Governors award for the best overall grades was awarded went to arts student Emily Jones, who gained an incredible 5 A* star grades. Emily continues her studies with an Arts Foundation course at Winstanley College.

Other award winners included Aimee Arrowsmith (Fine Art), whose five distinction* grades earned her a place at the University of Chester, Laura McCabe whose performance in English and History took her to Newcastle University and Morgan Swift who is now studying government and politics at the University of York.

John Pout, Executive Principal, said: “Former Rainhill students are now studying at some of the country’s leading universities, while others are already making their way in the world of work thanks to the wide range of vocational qualifications on offer alongside an outstanding enrichment programme.

“It certainly pays to stay at Rainhill. All of our sixth form indicators have improved – points score, pass rate, value added and student numbers – and credit is due to the students, their parents and all of our staff who work so hard to achieve such fantastic results.”

The full list of winners is available on the Rainhill Sixth Form Centre website.