College launches January course guide

St Helens College has published its new January 2018 Adult Course Guide.

There are a wide range of courses starting from January including Floristry, Business and Professional courses, Beauty Therapy, Cookery and many more.

The College has taken steps to raise awareness of funding available to adult students. Tuition fee loans for adult students who want to study a Further Education course at college will now be accessible to even more people. Advanced Learner Loans are available to those aged 19 and above studying for qualifications at levels 3, 4, 5 and 6.

It’s also even easier to join St Helens College with the expansion of short, leisure courses that are available to book and pay online. Courses available include the popular Colours Cookery Courses and Art School Courses. The full range of courses available can be found at sales.sthelens.ac.uk.

St Helens College Principal, Anne Pryer said: “We are encouraging people to start the New Year as they mean to go on by developing their knowledge, skills and experience this January. We have a wide range of qualifications on offer for those thinking of returning to education to gain an academic qualification or to enhance their CV.”

The new adult course guide will be distributed to households, supermarkets and community venues across St Helens and the wider area in the coming weeks.

For free advice and guidance, to explore what is available or to enrol onto a course drop into St Helens College’s Adult Enrolment and Information Event on Wednesday 10th January 2018, 5.00pm – 7.00pm.

For courses in Construction, Engineering, Motor Vehicle or Animal Management, drop into The STEM Centre, Technology Campus, WA10 1TT. For all other courses, drop into Town Centre Campus, WA10 1PP. Alternatively call our course enquiries team on 0800 99 66 99 or explore www.sthelens.ac.uk/adults for more information.