Citadel’s launches Christmas season

Moon on a Stick Productions come to the Citadel this Christmas with a wonderfully playful and inventive take on the Abominable Snowman’s story.

Abominable Snowman is big and hairy and scary... or is he? Everyone thinks Snowball is a terrifying monster and whenever he comes near they flee. With footsteps so big you can fall into them no wonder everyone’s afraid of The Abominable Snowman. But Snowball isn’t scary at all and he’s rather fed up with being all alone in his forest home. In this very funny, very silly, magical adventure we discover what it’s really like when people think you are something you’re not.

On Sunday, December 10 join us on this snowy adventure into the mountains where things are not always how they seem. Shows at 11.30 am and 2.30pm and as with all family shows the venue will open 30 mins before with a free Arts and Crafts session to keep the little ones entertained while they wait for the show to start. Tickets cost just £7 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Moon On A Stick transform the stage with this charming tale of an unlikely hero. A delightful blend of puppetry, live- music and enchanting storytelling perfect for ages 3 and over.

For further information or to book tickets call the Citadel Box Office on 01744 735436 or visit the Citadel website www.citadel.org.uk