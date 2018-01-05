Christmas tree recycling centres opened

St Helens Council’ Ranger Service will be operating a recycling service for real Christmas trees again this year, with various drop-off points across the borough.

The trees will be chipped and used as mulch in local parks.

There will be 24-hour drop off points from Wednesday 3 January until Sunday 14 January in the following parks:

· Mesnes Park, car park, Newton-le-Willows, Park Road North, WA12 9UW

· Taylor Park, car park entrance, Grosvenor Road, WA10 3HX

· Victoria Park, Bishop Road, WA10 6UA

· Sankey Valley, car park, Blackbrook Road, WA11 0AB

· Sutton Park, Marina Avenue, WA9 3TA

For more information call the Rangers on 01744 678073.