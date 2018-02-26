‘Choose carefully’ before visiting St Helens walk-in centre

Health chiefs in St Helens have urged members of the public to think carefully before visiting the town centre’s minor injuries unit because of growing pressure on the NHS.

More than 52,000 patients were treated at the St Helens NHS Walk-In Centre and Minor Injuries Unit in 2017.

But with extra pressure on the service, they are now asking for residents to make sure they choice the appropriate health service for their ailment.

Lynn Swift, clinical services manager and a nurse clinician at St Helens NHS Walk-in Centre, said: “Our highly dedicated team of staff are proud to support our local hospitals by providing the best possible treatment they can to everyone who comes through our doors at the walk-in centre.

“Last year, we treated on average 142 patients a day for a range of ailments and illnesses.

“We welcome anyone who needs treatment into St Helens NHS Walk-in Centre but as the winter progresses and more pressure is put on our local Accident and Emergency Departments and our centre, we are kindly asking the public if they feel unwell to choose carefully which NHS service they access.

“We want everyone to stay well this winter but if you have a mild cold, cough, upset stomach or hangover over the winter period, please consider getting advice at your local pharmacy.

“Many of these conditions can last for over a week and antibiotics will not help. If you need urgent advice out of hours, you can also call NHS 111 or if you have symptoms which aren’t going away you can make an appointment with your GP.”