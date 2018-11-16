Children In Need rickshaw challenge comes to St Helens

The annual Rickshaw Challenge in aid of Children In Need has descended on St Helens today.



The huge event, organised by BBC's The One Show, saw a team of six young riders cycle through town with presenter Matt Baker, on the last day of a journey which started eight days - and 423 miles ago in Calais.

The riders made their way through St Helens before heading on through Lowton and Leigh, on their way to the Lowry Hotel in Salford.

Speaking of this year’s challenge Matt Baker said: “Every year I am inspired by the incredible young people who take on the Rickshaw Challenge, and this year is no different. The six young riders in Team Rickshaw have faced major challenges in their lives already, but thanks to the Charity they have been able to overcome so much; and now they feel ready to give back. We hope that the public will rally behind them to help raise more money for BBC Children in Need. It really does make such a difference.”

Alex Jones added: “I am delighted that the Rickshaw Challenge is returning this year. Last year we were amazed by the outpouring of support from people across the UK who gave to the challenge and followed the riders on their extraordinary journey. This year’s team is brilliant, so we’re calling on everyone to show their support once more and push Team Rickshaw to another successful year!”

Since 2011, The One Show Rickshaw Challenge has raised funds for BBC Children in Need, with each and every penny going on to support disadvantaged children and young people right here in the UK. The One Show viewers will be able to follow Team Rickshaw’s progress on the show each day, but the full route – including a real-time update of the rickshaw’s progress – is also available at http://pudsey.viewranger.com/.

