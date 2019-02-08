Children enjoy 'spellbinding' night at Harry Potter library event

Over 600 young wizards, witches and muggles turned out at Newton-le-Willows Library yesterday evening (Thursday 7 February) as St Helens Library Service marked the fifth annual Harry Potter Book Night.



As part of the event – celebrated throughout the world – children were treated to an evening of crafts, games and activities which included Quidditch and a Hogwarts Hunt – while there was also the opportunity to meet real owls, courtesy of HawksRus.



Seven-year-old Nathan Hallard from Newton-le-Willows was announced the winner of the best costume competition for his likeness of... *whispers*... Lord Voldermort.



For his fantastic effort, Nathan, who attends St Mary's Catholic Infant School in Newton-le Willows, was awarded with an illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.



Hailing the evening a success, Library Service Manager Kathryn Boothroyd said: “Our Harry Potter Book Nights have proved to be a massive success over the years – and this year’s event was no different, with over 600 visitors getting involved with the fun during the course of the evening.



“It’s rewarding for us to see families come together and spend quality time making crafts, taking part in games, and of course reading, which we as a library service are proud to provide for our communities.”