Chef Hannah bags job with Michelin-starred chef

Talented young chef Hannah Peake from Newton has secured work alongside Michelin-starred chef Aiden Byrne.

Hannah, from Newton-le- Willows, completed the level 2 diploma in culinary skills at the Warrington Campus last year. She is continuing her studies this year, completing the level 3 professional cookery qualification whilst working part-time at Manchester House restaurant.

The former Culcheth High School pupil secured the position after winning the ‘Aiden Byrne Culinary Competition’, held at the college in May. Catering students went head-to- head to impress the judging panel, made up of the college’s own catering tutors, as well as Rob Bruford from Dine Contract Catering.

Although enrolled on a level 2 course at the time, Hannah had impressed her tutors so much in the lead up to the competition that she was able to take part in the level 3 heats, meaning she was able to put her culinary talents to the test and prove herself worthy of working at the prestigious restaurant.

Hannah, who has been working at Manchester House for several months now, said: “This has been such an incredible opportunity that I would never have had if it wasn’t for my time at Warrington and Vale Royal College, and if I hadn’t taken part in the culinary competition.

“I am definitely going to go full time once I have completed my course at the college – I am enjoying it so much, and it is all down to everything I have been taught by my college tutors, Scott and Andy.

“Studying at Warrington and Vale Royal College has given me the skills and knowledge I needed to work in such an exciting culinary environment. It is an amazing opportunity to be able to take what I have been taught by the college’s industry expert chefs and put it into practice in front of Aiden.”