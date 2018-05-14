Chef announces fund-raiser to open new restaurant

An award-winning chef has launched an ambitious crowdfunding campaign to raise £50k in 24 hours to open a new eatery.

Chef and entrepreneur Gary Usher wants to open his fifth venture, Pinion, in Prescot, will launch their Kickstarter campaign at 7pm on May 30.

Gary Usher

Gary said: “Prescot has an incredible sense of community with some amazing people who are so proud of where they come from. It’s been through some hard times but with plans to regenerate the area, myself and the team are hoping to bring a really great little bistro to Prescot and be part of something bigger than just a business. Why 24 hours? It seems crazy, but because the building is completely empty, we really need to get going so it’s open for the summer.

“We’ve also totally changed how we’re approaching this Kickstarter campaign. I think there should be complete transparency in crowdfunding, which is why we’ll be offering monetary pledges this time around, instead of meal vouchers. It means that your 50 quid pledge, will be exactly 50 quid in the restaurant. We’re also making sure everyone gets their vouchers in less than a week, just like any normal voucher purchase.”

Like the other restaurants in the Elite Bistro’s group, Pinion will serve freshly baked bread and humble, bistro dishes, such as a beef braise with truffle and parmesan chips and a classic tart for dessert.

In May 2017, Gary broke crowdfunding records by raising over £200k for his fourth restaurant, Wreckfish, in Liverpool. This is the most money ever raised for a restaurant crowdfunding campaign in the UK, supported by 1,522 backers.

Gary Usher has worked at the Michelin starred Chester Grosvenor, followed by time spent at Chapter One, Chez Bruce, York & Albany and Jamie’s Italian.

He has recently been named by The Caterer as one of the Top 100 most influential people in the industry, and was awarded with a special achievement award at Northern Restaurant and Bar last year, after his restaurants rapids rise.

He currently has restaurants in Didsbury, Chester, Liverpool and Wirral.