Charity makes appeal for volunteers in St Helens

A leading charity is looking for volunteers to help them reach even more people in St Helens who are affected by cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support needs volunteers to become part of a new “Action Team”.

The Action Team is a team of volunteers who sign up to support Macmillan in their local area.

A charity spokesman said: “As a member of your local Action Team, you’ll be offered a variety of volunteering opportunities - you decide which events and activities you want to support, how often you volunteer and you choose whether the time and date suits you!

Today in the UK, 1,000 people will be told the news they have cancer. We would like to be there for each and every one of them, however, to continue to provide our expert medical, emotional, practical and financial help – we need YOU!

Volunteers could be involved in; participating in supermarket collections, marshalling or cheering at our running/walking events, amongst other activities.

“In return, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you are making a real difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer along with the chance to meet some new people.

“All you need is the enthusiasm & willingness to help, as and when you have the time.

“The amount of time you give is entirely up to you!

Fundraising manager, Megan Kong, said: “We have some interesting opportunities for people who want to take on a new challenge, have fun or just want to help us

raise the money we need to fund our cancer services.

“We provide training if it’s needed and offer on-going support to ensure all our volunteers get the best possible experience while helping us be there for people affected by cancer”.

Macmillan is funded by public donations and the charity says the support of volunteers is essential to helping it raise all the money it needs to fund its cancer services.

Macmillan support people with cancer and their families in a number of ways, including by providing specialist nurses who work within the NHS, giving grants to cancer patients with money problems and running a nurse-run support line.

For more information call Megan Kong on 07714137308 or email mkong@macmillan.org.uk

To access support from Macmillan, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call 0808 808 00 00.