Charity Listening Ear celebrates Co-op ‘Local Cause’ status for Butterflies service

A local charity that helps children and young people who have been affected by bereavement, separation or loss is celebrating after being selected as a ‘Local Cause’ in the Co-op Community Fund programme.



Dave Robson, Children & Young People’s Team Leader at Listening Ear said: “We’re raising funds to help develop our Butterflies service which is based in Whiston.

"Butterflies provides individual and group counselling to children and young people and we’re aiming in particular to buy resources that are used in therapy sessions, such as Memory Boxes which children decorate and use to keep memories about their loved ones inside.”

Whenever a Co-op member buys a Co-op product they receive 5% back as a reward and a further 1% goes to local causes like Butterflies.

Co-op Community Fund is aimed at supporting organisations that are making a difference in their local community, either through protecting and improving local spaces, helping people develop their skills or promoting health and wellbeing.

Dave added: “When a Co-op member picks Butterflies as their local cause, they’re helping us grow our service to support more youngsters at a critical time for them.

"We’re so pleased to have been given this opportunity by the Co-op and we hope shoppers will choose Butterflies as their cause. It will make a real difference to the work we can do for children and young people following their experience of bereavement and loss.”

Charities that have been chosen have until November 2020 to sign up supporters.

To support Butterflies, visit https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/32260