Charity dog walk in St Helens for drive to adopt greyhounds

A local animal rescue charity is coming to St Helens for a fund-raising dog walk during Adopt a Greyhound Month.

Makants Greyhound Rescue is putting on the event in Sherdley Park in April, which each year is dedicated to raising awareness of the need to take on the former racing animals as pets.

The Tyldesley-based organisation is partnering with Jollye's Pet Superstore, where it holds regular charity events, to put on the walk.

Owners with all breeds of dog are welcome to attend the walk and, for a small donation, take part. There will also be some craft items for sale along with dog treats and hand-made coats suitable for all breeds.

Volunteers from Makants Greyhound Rescue will be on the walk with their animals and hope to showcase what ideal pets they make as well as answer questions from people considering adopting one.

The dog walk is on Sunday April 7 at 11am.