Chamber quiz night hailed a success

The first Chamber Christmas Quiz Night took place last week at Sticky Wicket Bar and Grub.

Part of the Chamber’s business after-hours events, the quiz provided the opportunity for businesses to network after work, whilst enjoying a quiz, food and drink.

Presented by Terry Shields from Terryokee Entertainment, the quiz consisted of three rounds on; general knowledge, Christmas trivia and a picture round.

CK Courier Solutions Ltd team ‘Live In Hope’ were crowned the Chamber Quiz Team Champions after winning the final tie break question against Coral Products Ltd team ‘Them Downstairs’.

Kelvin Gearing, managing director at CK Courier Solutions Ltd, said: “We have been to a couple of the Chamber’s after-hours events before, as they are more suited to our business hours. The atmosphere at these events is always very relaxed and informal.

“As usual we had a lot of fun, so thanks to the Chamber for putting on the event. The idea of a quiz was a very good one and it was definitely a surprise to win the quiz! The trophy now has pride of place on Michelle’s desk.”

Thanks goes to our hosts at Ruskin for donating a brilliant prize for the first team of a table of 10 at one of their Christmas Party events and also to Terry Shields our fantastic quiz master.