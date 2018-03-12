Chamber named as top training provider

St Helens Chamber has been shortlisted by Times Educational Supplement as one of the country’s leading training providers in their Further Education Awards.

The Awards, which were held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, are designed to celebrate inspirational individuals and outstanding further education organisations.

The Chamber was among eight training providers from across the UK to be shortlisted for the award, with Sussex based training provider HIT Training claiming first place on the night.

Joanne Abraham, Director of Training Services said: “We were delighted to have been shortlisted for the TES FE Training Provider of the Year Award.

“Getting to the final stages for the Award and being recognised as one of the top training providers in the country is a fantastic achievement and one we are very proud of. It is a testament to the high quality training we provide across Merseyside, in businesses, for young people and to help people into work.”

To find out more about the training delivered by St Helens Chamber visit www.sthelenschamber.com/business-school, email workforce@sthelenschamber.com or call 01744 742333.