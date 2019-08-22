Celebrating GCSE Success at St Helens College 14-16 Academy

Jess Harrison, who joined St Helens College 14-16 Academy from De La Salle High School, achieved 9 GCSE grades or equivalent including an impressive grade 7 in English Literature.



Jess said: “I am so made up with my results - I have worked extremely hard to achieve these grades. I have really enjoyed my time at St Helens College 14-16 Academy - the support has been amazing! I can’t wait to start my new journey at St Helens College, studying Health and Social Care - something I have always wanted to do!”

Jess’ mum who is also celebrating with her today, said: “Her confidence has grown so much since she joined St Helens College 14-16 Academy. She has flourished and it’s all down to her amazing tutors who have supported her, both academically and personally. They have definitely brought out the best in her and have empowered her in every way. It was the best decision we ever made!”

Another shining student, Ronnie Owen, from St Augustine of Canterbury Catholic High School, said: “I am so overwhelmed with my results! I couldn’t have done it without the support from St Helens College 14-16 Academy. They have really helped my confidence and the tutors have been amazing at supporting me and pushing me to my full ability. I can’t wait to start St Helens College to study Sport, so that I can work towards becoming a Physiotherapist.”

Aspiring Norland Nanny, Jessica Williams, from Golborne High School, achieved 8 GCSE grades or equivalent including a grade 6 in English Literature. She said: “I have always wanted to work within childcare and I am so happy with my results, which will bring me one step closer to my career goal. Norland Nannies are considered to be the best in the sector – even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hired a Norland Nanny to look after their children!”