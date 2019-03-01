Celebrate World Book Day with panto story time at borough library

Haydock Library is encouraging residents to celebrate World Book Day with an LGBTQ+ twist, as part of the nationally-renowned Cultural Hubs, arts in libraries programme.

Story Time with Mama G is a brand new initiative from theatre company Petite Pantos that combines the magic of panto, drag and the traditional art of storytelling. This friendly-family show focuses on positive social messages of being who you are and loving who you want.

Mama G is Petite Pantos’ resident panto dame and drag queen who loves telling fairy tales with a LGBTQ+ twist and sharing stories about inspirational people, such as American civil rights activist Rosa Parks and British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst.

Robert Pearce, who performs Mama G, said: "I believe that storytelling is a wonderful way of introducing children and their families to the themes of equality and acceptance; and the panto dame is the perfect spokesperson for this because she is all genders and gender-less at the same time!

“Mama G has really been taken to the hearts of audience's around the UK (and Canada and the US too!) and is delighted to be revisiting St Helens Libraries with her collection of colourful characters: confused unicorns, feuding fairies and champion twerkers!"

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Based and Focused Services, said: “Come along to Haydock Library and celebrate World Book Day with us! Story Time with Mama G is another brilliant example of the wonderfully creative and inclusive things going on in our libraries.”

Catch Story Time with Mama G at Haydock Library on Thursday 7 March, 10am.

The stories are designed for children aged 3 and above and their families. It’s free to attend, just turn up!

Cultural Hubs is funded by Arts Council England and delivered by St Helens Council’s Library Service, which is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.

For full details and even more fantastic events, many of which are free to attend, visit www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.com or pick up a brochure from any St Helens library.

World Book Day was designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.