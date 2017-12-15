CCTV images released of Adam Ellison murder suspects

Detectives investigating the murder of Adam Ellison in Prescot in November have today (Friday) issued CCTV images of two potential witnesses they would like to trace.

The male and female were in the Old Mill Public House, Mill Street, Prescot, until about 12.45am on Saturday 4th November and officers believe they may have information which could assist with the investigation.

Adam Ellison

Det Chief Insp John Middleton said: “We have been investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the events of that evening.

“As part of the investigation we have issued CCTV images of two people – a male and a female – who were in the Old Mill Public House that night who we are keen to speak to.

“I would ask the two people – or anyone who recognises them – to come forward as we believe they may information which could be vital to the investigation.

Adam was walking along a pedestrianised area in Market Place, Prescot, at 12.40am on Saturday 4th November with friends when he became involved in an argument with people on a motorbike.

During the incident he was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon.

He was taken to hospital for surgery but sadly passed away that morning.

Det Chief Insp Middleton said: “Any bit of information may prove to be vital to helping us get answers to what happened on that night and help Adam’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police’s Major Crime Unit on 0151 777 8618 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.