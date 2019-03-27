Cash prize on offer for St Helens bookworms

Readers in St Helens are being challenged to take part in a fun game of Book Bingo at their library, alongside thousands of people across the North West.



Players can choose to read any book from suggested categories, such as "a book you have always wanted to read", and when they complete a line, they will be entered into a free regional prize draw for a chance to win £200.

Other news: Work to begin later this year on St Helens town centre skate park



To join in, people aged over 16 can collect a book bingo sheet from a library. Copies of the sheet are available in all 12 libraries across St Helens, with 340 libraries in total taking part, covering all of Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

Readers are encouraged to discuss their book choices on social media using #bookbingo.

The project is part of Time to Read, a partnership of 22 library services in the North West to promote reading, and will run until Monday, July 1.

Go to www.time-to-read.co.uk/whatson for details of events and activities.

