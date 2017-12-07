Campaign warns of tragic consequences of festive alcohol bingeing

St Helens Council has launched the "One Punch Can Kill" campaign to remind people of the lethal consequences of too much alcohol.



During the festive period, police patrols will be stepped up and officers will be working closely with council CCTV operators to ensure residents and town centre visitors stay safe.

There is an added emphasis on this year’s campaign following the death of two men in separate incidents.

Back in July, community champion Len ‘Banana’ Saunders, 65, died in hospital nine days after being punched by a drunken teenager on Ward Street – while a 60-year-old man from Liverpool died on Tuesday this week (5 December) just days after an assault on Baldwin Street.

St Helens Council’s cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Lisa Preston said:

“Everyone enjoys a night out, especially at Christmas, and no one wants to ruin the fun. But, the actions of a small minority can ruin Christmas festivities for everyone else and we want people to enjoy themselves while out in the town centre – especially at this time of year.

“The whole community was shocked and saddened to hear about the two fatal incidents that took place in our town centre this year which have had devastating impacts on the victims’ families, and is something we certainly don't want to see happen on our streets again.

“It’s important to remember that alcohol affects us all in different ways and just one too many can turn a great night out into a tragedy.”

Matt Drennan St Helens Local Policing Inspector said: “Merseyside Police fully supports the 'One Punch' campaign. A seemingly innocuous disagreement people have whilst drunk can have devastating consequences for the victim, their families and friends, so people need to look after themselves and those they are out with over the festive period, and all year round.



"There will be extra police in St Helens to ensure that, for the vast majority of people who want to celebrate this festive period, their night is as safe as possible.”

St Helens Council is also supporting a regional awareness campaign this winter about the alcohol laws some people forget.

DrinkLessEnjoyMore reminds people that it is illegal to serve someone who is drunk and it is illegal to buy a drink for someone who is drunk.

Anyone who is considered to be drunk can be refused service at a bar or club, and anyone buying a drink for someone who is drunk could be fined £1,000.

Merseyside Police are actively enforcing these laws in St Helens, where bar staff have been engaged in the awareness campaign, and cautionary posters, beer mats and bar runners are being displayed.

Make it a night to remember for the right reasons! Here are some tips to keep you safe:

· Don't drink on an empty stomach

· Stay in control: The Chief Medical Officer recommends 2-3 units for both men and women

· Think about alternating alcoholic drinks with soft drinks

· Stay hydrated: drink water before you go out, and during the night

· Don't leave your drinks unattended

· Avoid trouble: alcohol can reduce your ability to think straight and affect the way you process information. Don't be drawn into arguments or problems, walk away!

· Plan your night: tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to be back. Book a taxi before you go out and take the taxi firm's details

*a pint of lower-strength lager, beer or cider (ABV 3.6%) is 2 units

a single shot (25ml) of spirits (ABV 40%) is 1 unit

a standard glass (175ml) of red, white or rose wine (ABV 12%) is 2 units

For more information about the One Punch Can Kill campaign, visit: www.safersthelens.org.uk

For more information on DrinkLessEnjoyMore, visit www.drinklessenjoymore.co.uk