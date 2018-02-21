Cabinet defers decision on moving to three-weekly bin collections

Council top brass in St Helens have deferred a decision on moving to three-weekly bin collections.

Town hall chiefs said today (Wednesday) the issue would be settled after a scrutiny committee had considered the proposals.

A town hall spokesman said: “St Helens Council’s Cabinet has deferred the paper proposing changes to recycling and waste services within the borough.

“A scrutiny group of councillors will instead be asked to consider the proposals.

“Any decision on reviewing recycling and waste services will need to be made by Cabinet at a future date.”