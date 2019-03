Will you be replaced at work by a robot?

Around 40,000 jobs in the Liverpool area are at a high risk of automation according to a report from the Office of National Statistics.

And for those working in retail, restaurants or in farming the chance they might be replaced by machines is more likely than not.

A new report by the ONS has calculated that the probability of automation replacing you in your job if you work as waiting staff is 72.8 per cent.

This means waiters are as likely to be replaced by robots or machines as Manchester City are to beat Liverpool to the Premier League this season.

The ONS added the proportion of jobs at high risk has decreased since 2011 from 8.1 per cent to 7.4 per cent.

However, they added the decrease could be down to the fact automation of some jobs - such as supermarket checkout workers - has already taken place.

A spokesman for the ONS said: “ The exact reasons for the decrease in the proportion of roles at high risk of automation are unclear, but it is possible that automation of some jobs has already happened.

“Additionally, while the overall number of jobs has increased, the majority of these are in occupations that are at low or medium risk, suggesting that the labour market may be changing to jobs that require more complex and less routine skills.”

How many jobs are at risk?

The study analysed 20 million jobs across England, with the probability of workers being replaced by automation at 46.7 per cent in the area, lower than in Yorkshire or the North East but higher than Greater Manchester.

Of the nearly 0.5m jobs analysed in the region, the ONS estimates 40,000 jobs are at a high risk of automation.

However, 113,000 jobs, or 67.1 per cent of jobs in the region, have a medium risk of automation.

Where are the jobs at risk?

Employees in St. Helens have the highest proportion of jobs at a high risk of automation.

Statistics show 11.2 per cent of jobs are at a high risk of automation in the town, compared to only 4.5 per cent in Liverpool and Knowsley.

Those working in the Wirral should also worry, with 9.3 per cent of jobs at high risk of automation, equating to around 9,000 jobs in the town.

Despite a lower proportion of jobs at high risk of automation, Knowsley has the highest probability for jobs being taken over by robots, sitting at 49.5 per cent.

Workers in Liverpool are the least likely to see their jobs disappear to AI, with the average probability of automation at 44.2 per cent.

What are the jobs at risk?

Across England, the top ten occupations that are the highest risk of automation are;

Waiting staff, 72.8 per cent

Shelf fillers, 71.7 per cent

Sales occupations, 70.7 per cent

Bar staff, 70.6 per cent

Kitchen and catering assistants, 69.2 per cent

Farm workers, 69.0 per cent

Sewing machinists, 68.6 per cent

Cleaners and domestics, 68.1 per cent

Tyre, exhaust and windscreen fitters, 68.1 per cent

Vehicle valeters and cleaners, 67.8 per cent

Probability of automation by local authority

St. Helens, 48.7%

Wirral, 45.8%

Sefton, 45.5%

Knowsley, 49.5%

Liverpool, 44.2%