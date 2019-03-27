Three stores extend leases in Church Square shopping centre

Clothing stores Topshop and Roman together with Poundland have extended their present leases in Church Square Shopping Centre in St Helens.



The shopping centre is home to a wide selection of high street and independent brands and is set for an exciting future as the three renewals commit once again to the town centre.

Centre Manager, Steve Brogan, said: “We are delighted to have successfully negotiated several lease renewals from Topshop, Poundland and Roman.

"It clearly demonstrates our commitment to the town centre and the overall offer and experience Church Square has to offer to its visitors, as well as reiterating our overall vision for the centre – which is creating an ideal and desirable destination for retailers.”