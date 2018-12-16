This is how much sugar these 9 Christmas food and drink favourites contain

Online pharmacy, Chemist 4 U, as part of their UK dental health study have uncovered some shocking findings. So if you’re planning a guilt-free gobble this December you may want to look away now.

1. Festive hot drinks One of the worst culprits is that festive drink from your favourite coffee company with can contain upto 130% of your daily intake of sugar (30g).

2. Christmas pudding The average serving of Christmas pudding contains a massive 41.9g of sugars, a staggering 139% of your DAILY intake.

3. Cheeseboard If you fancy something thatll be a little kinder to your teeth then a cheeseboard offers a more angelic alternative. With the average serving containing only 1g of sugar.

4. Mulled wine Mulled wine, the iconic Xmas beverage, contains a whopping 3 and a half spoonfuls of sugar per glass. Theres a reason it tastes so good!

