The bear facts at St Helens shopping centre

Families were captivated as Church Square Shopping Centre in St Helens transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a friendly Polar Bear, Bjorn and his animatronic antics.



The adult sized, animated, sub-zero bear visited the centre and astonished families with un-bear-lievable performances that were both lively and educational.

It demonstrated realistic movement and puppetry and was accompanied by an Arctic Eskimo owner as well as providing shoppers with fascinating facts and information about the

animal’s lifestyle and habitat.

Steve Brogan, Church Square Shopping Centre Manager said: “The centre team were absolutely amazed by Bjorn the Polar Bear and were delighted with the high number of positive

reactions from shoppers.

"Bjorn was a fantastic and unique way to kick of the festive activity we have lined up at the centre.”

Throughout December, Church Square Shopping Centre will be running a number of Christmas events including a Giant Christmas Pudding Storytelling

event on Saturday, December 8 and a Giant Gift Box event on Saturday, December 15.

For more information visit the website www.churchsquaresthelens.co.uk