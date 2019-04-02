St Helens pub prepares to re-open after £200k refurb

A popular St Helens pub is preparing to throw open the doors once more following a £200,000 transformation.



The new-look Sefton Arms, which has been renamed The Sefton as well, will be back in business on Saturday April 13 with seven new jobs created.

The venue, owned by pub company Stonegate, is also planning a grand opening party on April 18 with the Mayor of St Helens Coun Patricia Ireland attending.

The first 100 customers through the doors will get free fizz and the chance to sample the new menu.

The team in charge at The Sefton wants to make it a community hub with food and drink available all day and numerous activities planned.

General manager Matt Williams said: "We are thrilled to relaunch The Sefton to the people of St Helens. The considerable investment means that the new interior looks amazing and we have great plans to deliver a fantastic customer experience and make a positive difference to the local community.

"We have a broad selection of well-priced food and drink, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone in to enjoy what we have created.”

The Baldwin Street pub will open at 8am for breakfast and coffee before turning into a lively entertainment venue later on.

There will be bingo on Tuesdays and a quiz night every Thursday, a larger area including booths for watching Super League rugby and top-flight football games on the screens and a new cocktail menu.

The dancefloor is back, there will be a resident DJ and the pub also has an extended licence until 3am on Saturdays.

It is hoped that hundreds of different real ales will be served each year while the new menu includes pub classics, food for children and a number of vegetarian and vegan options.