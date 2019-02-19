St Helens MP supports cross-party pledge to back rail industry

A St Helens MP has joined colleagues from across the House of Commons to back the region's rail industry.

Conor McGinn teamed up with Labour and Conservative politicians to offer support for the Liverpool to Manchester train corridor and the public transport network linking the two cities.

Mr McGinn signed the pledge, co-ordinated by North West train firm Alstom, to support rail investment, more skilled jobs in the railway industry, work for local supply chains, and investment in skills, people and technology.

Unions, education providers and businesses across the city region are also backing the move.

The pledge's writers say the whole area, including St Helens, is the site of a key rail cluster and has an enormous amount of untapped potential.

Mike Hulme, customer director at Alstom UK and vice-chair of Northern Rail Industry Leaders, said: “The idea behind the pledge was to build a coalition of support in Parliament for rail investment in the region.

"There is such a great potential for the rail industry to be a force in the Liverpool and Manchester city regions, and encouraging local MPs to pledge to support that potential will open the door for investment and jobs.”