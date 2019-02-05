St Helens' Marks and Spencer store is on the move

Marks and Spencer has announced it will open its new St Helens out-of-town store 12 days after its town centre branch closes.

It will be the end of an era when M&S shuts its Church Street shop on Saturday, March 2 after 90 years of trading.

But a new 40,000ft sq unit is scheduled to open at Ravenshead Retail Park on Thursday, March 14.

The new shop will stock the full range of clothing, homeware and food products, as well as having a cafe on site for the first time.

All staff will transfer to the new shop and manager Lucy Grimes said it was an "exciting time" for them.

The M&S click-and-collect service will be available and the premises will have a 1,300-space free car park.

Wigan's M&S shop will also shut later this year, to be replaced with a food hall at Robin Retail Park.