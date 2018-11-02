St Helens Christmas lights switch on announced

Details of the St Helens Christmas lights switch on have been announced.



This year’s event, Sparkle in the Square, forms part of the St Helens 150 celebrations and will have a real community feel to it, with the spotlight shining on the borough’s talented musicians, local acts and school choirs who will take to the stage to entertain the crowds.

Starting at noon on Saturday, November 17, the day will see an array of street entertainers line up in Church Square to mesmerise shoppers with their spellbinding acts – not least the stunning Winter Fairy who is sure to thrill audiences with her skilful contact juggling show.

The Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillor Pat Ireland and Lynn Glover, will then be joined by the 2018 Pride of St Helens finalists in switching on the Christmas lights to officially launch the start of the festive period in St Helens.

Special effects will also be visible throughout the day to make the square come alive.

If that’s not enough to whet the appetite, festive food and drink will be available courtesy of North West street food events and festivals management company, Mainstreat Ltd, who supported the hugely successful St Helens International Food and Drink Festival in July this year.

St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for arts and culture, Councillor Gill Neal, said: “We’ve taken a different approach to our Christmas lights switch on event this year, with the intention of delivering a more family-friendly and community-focused event, as well as relocating to Church Square to support the town centre’s shopping offer.

“Santa hats off to our event organisers who have managed to put together another excellent bill of entertainment which falls in line with these aims. I for one am very much looking forward to it and I hope to see our communities come together to celebrate the very best of St Helens in our 150th year at what is considered to be the most wonderful time of the year.”

Sparkle in the Square takes place in Church Square on Saturday 17 November, from 12pm to 6pm.

For regular updates on events over the Christmas period, including the return of Father Christmas and his reindeer to Church Square on Saturday 1 December, ‘like’ ‘What’s On In St Helens’ on Facebook, or give @whatsonsthelens a follow on Twitter.

Confirmed local lights switch on events

Earlestown, Market Street - 18 November, 12pm to 6pm

Rainhill, Victoria Pub - 23 November, 4:30pm

Bold, the Pastures – 23 November, 6pm

Haydock, Haydock Library - 30 November, 4pm to 6pm

Victoria Park - 1 December, 4pm

Rainford, Church Road - 1 December, 10:30am to 3:30pm

Newton-le-Willows, St Peter’s Church - 2 December, 12pm to 6pm

Thatto Heath, Thatto Heath Road - 7 December, 3:30pm