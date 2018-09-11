St Helens benefits claimant count still falling

The number of people in St Helens claiming out-of-work benefits is continuing to fall.



A total of 3,035 residents in the town were receiving unemployment assistance in August, down from the figures of 3,115 in July and 3,180 in June.

The claimant count was made up of 1,770 men and 1,265 women.

There was further positive news among young jobseekers, with last month's total of 620 18-to-24-year-olds a slight decrease from the 650 recorded in July.

The number of over-50s needing out-of-work benefits has also come down slightly.

The figures for St Helens distinctly buck a trend which has seen claimant numbers rise since the full roll-out of Universal Credit, which combined a number of previous benefits into one.

Diane Williams, DWP spokesperson for Merseyside, said: "Things seem to be going quite smoothly. Staff at the Jobcentre Plus are now supporting other sites going over to the full Universal Credit.

"The figures for over-50s are also a real success story. A lot of focus is often on young jobseekers but it's also nice to give a shout out to older employees getting back into the workplace."

Two major events are also being organised for jobseekers next month.

Being Positive - Removing Barriers To Work will provide specialist support for people with disabilities looking for jobs at Newton Family Community Centre on October 15.

There is also a jobs fair on October 18 at St Helens Town Hall with employers and training organisations invited to attend.